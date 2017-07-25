‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Gets Into Nasty Prison Fight!

A jail insider revealed that the former Dance Moms star caused quite a stir while doing her time behind bars. It looks like Abby Lee Miller is making just as many enemies in prison as she has outside.

As fans of the hit show certainly already know, the 50-year-old is currently serving her 366-day sentence at Federal Corrections Institute in Victorville, California.

We have learned that over the weekend, the TV celebrity got into her first fight with an inmate.

‘Abby Lee was involved in a shouting match with another inmate on Saturday morning. The woman shouted at her that ‘She ain’t s**t!’’ the source revealed.

Miller, who was convicted for fraud earlier in the year, has not been handling life inside prison too well.

Multiple sources have claimed that the outspoken reality TV diva has been crying non-stop and is not even trying to get along with her fellow inmates.

Apparently, the woman Abby got into an argument with was tired of seeing and hearing her cry in the multi-room.

Although neither one of them got an infraction, it did cause a stir and counselors came into the room to intervene.

‘All she really does is sit in her bunk, read trashy romance novels that she got from the library and sob!’ the insider added.

The Office of the Public Affairs for FCI Victorville was contacted for further comments but stated that ‘For privacy reasons, we do not discuss inmate behavior and/or conduct.’

Advertisement

Are you surprised Abby Lee Miller is already in trouble while serving her one year sentence?