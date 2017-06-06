‘Dance Moms’ Replacement Cheryl Burke Slams Abby Lee Miller For ‘Traumatizing’ And ‘Intimidating’ Students

Abby Lee Miller is getting ready to go to prison for a year, but her sentence that is going to take her out of the spotlight is not stopping her enemies from slamming the reality TV star. Cheryl Burke, the new dance teacher on Dance Moms, has recently slammed her in an interview.

Burke explained how her teaching style differs from Miller’s harsh one that does nothing but intimidate the kids.

She stated that although she expects a lot from her students, she manages to discipline them in a loving and caring way, without intimidating or traumatizing them.

In addition, Burke stated that it was quite visible how Miller’s teaching technique affected negatively both the mothers and the kids on the show.

‘They were pretty traumatized by their experience. I want their last memory of Dance Moms to be a great one and a positive experience. I can change their memory a little bit.’

And while Miller slammed the production team repeatedly, accusing them of treating her badly and not giving her creative freedom and credit, Burke had only nice things to say about her experience.

When Abby announced her decision to quit the show, she made it very clear that it was not because of the kids but because of the producers.

In June, the reality TV star pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction as well as concealing bankruptcy assets.

She was recently sentenced to one year and a day behind bars, but she is expected to get out sooner because of good behavior.

After being released, she will be supervised for the following two years.

What do you think about Burke’s statements and different experience with the Dance Moms production team?

Advertisement

Do you believe Miller’s teaching methods were too harsh?