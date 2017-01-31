Dana White Believes That Rhonda Rousey Won’t Fight Again

Ronda Rousey’s career may be done, or at least that’s what UFC president Dana White thinks. Invited this Monday on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, with Jim Norton and Matt Serra, White said that he spoke to the former women’s bantamweight champion and, from his point of view, Rousey will not fight anymore.

Norton was the one that put the difficult question, and Dana White didn’t seem to hesitate when he gave the surprising answer.

The 47-years old promoter revealed that he spoke to Rousey that same day, at the gym, and despite her high spirits, he feels that Ronda’s probably done the fighting and she’ll continue with her life outside the cage.

Seeing afterward that he was too direct with his presumptions, White returned with a text message to Yahoo Sports, clarifying his statement a bit.

The UFC president said that he has no idea if the 29-years old fighter is going to retire, but that’s what he feels after having that conversation with her, that Ronda is tired and done. On the other side, he might as well be wrong.

Before her clash with Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey gave a hint that if she loses, she is seriously considering quitting.

Nothing to confirm yet, but if this is, indeed, the end of Ronda’s career, she’ll retire with a 12-2 overall MMA record, including a 6-2 mark in the UFC. She fought for the title 10 times, winning eight and losing twice. Rousey held the title in both Strikeforce and the UFC.

After not competing for more than a year, Ronda Rousey returned at UFC 207 on December 30, for a highly anticipated fight. However, she was knocked out in 48 seconds by Brazilian Amanda Nunes. Not a fancy way to end an impressive career, if you ask us…