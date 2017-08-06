Dan Will Be Alive In The ‘Roseanne’ Revival, Plus Johnny Galecki In Talks To Return

When ABC announced plans to bring back the beloved 1990s sitcom Roseanne at their May upfront presentation, actor John Goodman was on stage with Roseanne Barr and other cast members. However, if you recall the controversial Roseanne series finale, you might wonder exactly how Goodman could be part of the new series.

The 1997 finale revealed that most of the show had been a figment of the “real” Roseanne’s imagination, with many details changed from reality.

In the “real world,” Dan’s Season 8 heart attack had been fatal, Jackie was a lesbian, Darlene was actually with Mark, and Becky was with David.

Today, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour ABC network president Channing Dungey revealed the Roseanne revival will overlook those details.

“I wouldn’t say that it is ignoring the events of the finale, but I can confirm that Dan is definitely still alive,” says Dungey.

Another actor whose involvement was much less of a sure thing is Johnny Galecki, who played Darlene’s husband David on the show.

Although Galecki has expressed a definite interest in returning, his starring role on rival CBS’s The Big Bang Theory makes bringing him back more difficult.

Dungey has now confirmed that Galecki is in talks to star in the new Roseanne revival, saying, “Those conversations are still in progress.”

It was reported last month that producers were on the hunt for a young actor and actress to play David and Darlene’s children.

Their daughter, Harris, was actually born during the show’s ninth season, though they are looking for a 14-year-old to play her (apparently they’re playing fast and loose with the timeline).

Harris will allegedly be the spitting image of Darlene, in both attitude and appearance; David and Darlene’s other child will be a 10-year-old boy.

For those concerned about the wildly different tone Roseanne took in its final season, Dungey says not to worry. After hearing the broad plans for the eight-episode revival, Dungey says she’s confident it will be a return to the show we all know and love.