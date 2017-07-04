Damon Wayans Junior Stirs Anger with 4th Of July Joke About “Racist Ancestors”

Damon Wayans Junior made a lot of people on Twitter mad today when he made a joke about America’s Independence Day. The comedy actor and comedian wrote on the Fourth Of July, “Happy White People Proud Of Their Racist Ancestors Day.”

Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

Around 1,100 people liked the tweet, while more than 1,200 replied to it and many users were not pleased.

One person wrote, “Just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans. They hate this country & their fans. #FabricatedRacism sadly returns @wayansjr,” replied user @ViperNTheTemple.

Just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans. They hate this country & their fans. #FabricatedRacism sadly returns @wayansjr — Déplorable Espécial (@ViperNtheTemple) July 4, 2017

And how did the Wayan brother respond?

He wrote, “a joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren’t illegal.”

A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren't illegal. — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

One Twitter user wrote, “not illegal, but offensive and hateful.”

Another person wrote, “when I think of all the men and women who have died for our independence, laughter does not come to mind.”

And while some people only attacked the joke, others took things personally.

JasonSmoonen stated, “enjoy what’s left of your already shitty career that your dad created for you.”

Wayans replied, “Thanks, Jason 🙂 Will do :)”

Damon comes from a long line of comics and actors. The 34-year-old comedian and actor is son of Damon Wayans and is the nephew of Keenen Ivory Wayans.

The Wayans family are considered to be one of the more fortunate families in Hollywood and are more than familiar with controversy and offensive jokes. In the stand-up world, a joke is subjective, and the person who hears it doesn’t get to interpret what the comedian meant. With all that being said, do you think the joke was out of line? Or was he just having fun? Let us know in the comment section.