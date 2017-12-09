‘Damn That Belly!’ Tiny Harris Shows She’s Self-Conscious About Her Body In Skin-Tight Bodysuit And Fans Shower Her With Compliments – Check Out The Vid!

Tiny Harris took to social media to share a video that featured the Xscape singer wearing a skin-tight bodysuit and in the caption, she complained that she did not look ‘great’ in it. However, her supportive fans immediately took action and reassured her, showering the singer with compliments.

‘Damn that belly won’t let me be great!’ she wrote beside the Insta vid that she posted today on her account.

In the clip that showed the 42-year-old woman being amazing on stage, Tiny slayed a glittery bodysuit that stuck to her curves like a second skin.

Damn that belly won’t let me be great!! Gotta thank Columbia SC. For a great show! We are always thankful for the love u all show each & ever act on The Great Xscape Tour!! 10shows down as of last night!! 🙏🏽👑🖤🗝 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:19pm PST

‘Gotta thank Columbia SC. For a great show! We’re always thankful for the love u all show each and ever act on The Great Xscape Tour! Ten shows down as of last night!! 🙏🏽👑🖤🗝’ she added.

The start of the South Carolina shout-out may have been some self-conscious commentary, but fans were sure to help her regain her confidence with compliments on how ‘beautiful’ or ‘gorgeous’ she looked.

The comment section had one simple message – there is no need to ‘Make Tiny Great Again.’

Belly or not, everyone thought she looks fantastic!

‘You look beautiful, and you had four babies you do not have no stomach to me. You should see some of these young, old-looking girls with no babies 😩,’ one user commented.

‘Girl that booty pulls all eyes that way! You look amazing!,’ another said.

And we couldn’t agree more! As a mother of four, Tiny is killing the game!

We are very happy she has such an army or supportive and body-positive fans but above all, if anyone is to make her feel great about her body it’s T.I.

Advertisement

And considering she recently opened up about their bedroom time on stage, we’d say he’s definitely making her feel wanted.