Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Wife Amy Expecting First Baby Together – Find Out The Gender!

As fans probably already know, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is about to become a father! The NASCAR star took to social media today to also announce the gender of the baby he is waiting for with wife Amy Reimann.

The racer posted a pic of an absolutely adorable pair of pink baby converse sneakers, therefore revealing the loving couple is expecting a girl!

‘Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!! We’re both thrilled and cannot wait to meet her,’ the future dad captioned the photo.

Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Dale and Amy have been together since 2009 and walked down the aisle in 2016 on New Year’s Eve.

This fantastic next step in their lives comes just as Earnhardt is close to putting an end to his glorious racing career.

Following his retirement, Earnhardt Jr. is reportedly set to become a commentator for NBC Sports, which is, obviously, still right up his alley!

After finishing in the seventh position on Sunday in his race at the Talladega Superspeedway, the man hinted at the big family news.

When asked about his retirement, Dale made some ambiguous comments that now make a lot more sense.

Advertisement

‘I have got a lot of things going on in my personal life that are very exciting and a lot of things to look forward to next year,’ Earnhardt explained.