Daisy Ridley Says ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Will Reveal Rey’s Parents!

One of the biggest mysteries left unanswered after the release of 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens is set to be resolved in the upcoming sequel. Actress Daisy Ridley and director Rian Johnson have revealed that audiences will learn who Rey’s parents are in this December’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

All we really know about Rey is that her parents abandoned her at a young age for unknown reasons on the desert planet Jakku.

Rey has a strong instinctual relationship with the Force, which we know from other films in the franchise is often passed down through family lines.

That has led to rampant speculation among fans about who exactly Rey’s parents are and why they would have left her alone on Jakku.

The most prominent theories seem to be that she could be Luke Skywalker’s own daughter, or perhaps a secret descendant of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Johnson says discovering her parentage is important to Rey, so naturally, audiences will follow her as she discovers the truth in The Last Jedi.

“She was told in the last movie that the answer’s not in the past; it’s looking forward,” says Johnson, “but she’s showing up on this island to talk to this hero from the past.”

“I think she still holds onto the thought that where she comes from will help define where she’s going,” he continues.

Ridley says that even though fans have built the mystery up over the past two years, the answer itself is ultimately not even that important.

“You can always look for answers and that doesn’t mean that the rest of your life is so easy,” says Ridley. “It’s not like, oh, I know who my parents are so now everything falls into shape, especially in the Star Wars world.” We’ll find out for sure when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.