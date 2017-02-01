Daft Punk To Preform At The Grammy Awards With The Weekend

French electronic group Daft Punk will perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony in February, the organizers said on Tuesday.

This will be the first live performance in three years of the duo of discrete DJs. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter who never appear in public without wearing their emblematic helmets.

They’ll get on the gala stage on February 12th in Los Angeles alongside Canadian singer The Weekend, whose third album released in late 2016 ‘Starboy’ contains two tracks featuring Daft Punk.

The group, which rose from the house music scene the 1990s have developed an international reputation, with millions of albums sales worldwide.

Fans are hoping that the bands return to the stage will be a warm-up for a new live tour.

At the Grammy Awards last year they received five awards, including best record and best album of the year for ‘Random Access Memories’, their fourth album.

According to organizers of the televised ceremony, Adele, Bruno Mars and Metallica will also perform on stage, as well as Anderson Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Foo Fighters, Maren Morris or Alicia Keys.

The Grammys 2017 – hosted by James Corden – take place at Los Angeles’s Staples Center on Sunday, February 12. Don’t expect Kanye, Drake or Bieber to show up, because they believe the awards are “out of touch” and “irrelevant.”