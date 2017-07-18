FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
emilia clarke kylie jenner kourtney kardashian miranda kerr serena williams calvin harris blac chyna kim kardashian gigi hadid eva longoria kris jenner nicole kidman rob kardashian khloe kardashian bella thorne ed sheeran kanye west bella hadid scott disick Gregg Sulkin katy perry jennifer lopez celine dion
Home » Fashion

Daenerys Targaryen: Actor Emilia Clarke Has Become A Fashion Icon!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/18/2017
0
539 Views
0


Daenerys Targaryen: Actor Emilia Clarke Has Become A Fashion Icon!Source: bet.com

HBO Television series Game of Thrones has returned to our screens for season 7. Sunday’s season premiere saw Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, return to Westeros with a huge army.

She wants to regain the Iron Throne, and in lots of ways, this is the moment that fans have been waiting for.

It looks like fashion designers are getting in on the act, and Daenerys Targaryen has now become some kind of fashion icon.

 

#GameOfThrones RETURNS TONIGHT! 🔥❄️

A post shared by Emilia Clarke ♡ (@daenerystargaryen) on

Telegraph says that fashion designers are all desperate to evoke the spirit of Khaleesi in their new collections.

It’s a known fact that Daenerys is every inch the warrior queen, and as such, she represents the image of strong and powerful women.

It seems that huge designers such as Elie Saab, Alexander McQueen, and even Givenchy, have all been inspired by the show’s Haute-medieval aesthetic.

Hooded capes, regal velvet gowns, and filigreed, feather-shouldered battle dresses, all make an appearance in the fashion collections.

During an interview with Racked, Game of Thrones costume designer, Michele Clapton, revealed the fact that the main characters’ clothing gives many clues to how the show will develop.

 

2 Days until #GoTS7 💙

A post shared by Emilia Clarke ♡ (@daenerystargaryen) on

It is imperative to remember the fact that season 7 of Game of Thrones takes us further into unknown places.

The end of season 5 marked the ending of the source material that came from George RR Martin’s series of books.

Not just Daenerys Targaryen’s mode of dress is the thing that is important; another essential thing is the fact that she is also wearing a chain of command, with dragons’ heads on it.

Clapton says ‘It’s a precursor to the crown. It’s a very symbolic piece of jewelry. It’s a definite statement of intent.’

Advertisement

In other news regarding the series, the Express reported that playing Daenerys Targaryen is earning actor Emilia Clarke an amazing $2.5 million for each episode, for the final two seasons of the huge show. Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones five top stars, are currently some of the highest paid actors in TV history.

Post Views: 539

Read more about emilia clarke Alexander McQueen Elie Saab game of thrones Givenchy Kit Harington Lena Headey Peter Dinklage

Advertisement

You may also like
Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter After His ‘GOT’ Cameo Criticism And The Singer Is Heading To ‘The Simpsons’ Next
07/18/2017
Kristen Bell’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere Party And Fan-Video Prove She Is The Show’s Biggest Fan!
07/17/2017
Sophie Turner Opens About Dating Joe Jonas – “It’s Like Living In A Fish Bowl”
07/06/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *