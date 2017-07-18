Daenerys Targaryen: Actor Emilia Clarke Has Become A Fashion Icon!

HBO Television series Game of Thrones has returned to our screens for season 7. Sunday’s season premiere saw Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, return to Westeros with a huge army.

She wants to regain the Iron Throne, and in lots of ways, this is the moment that fans have been waiting for.

It looks like fashion designers are getting in on the act, and Daenerys Targaryen has now become some kind of fashion icon.

Telegraph says that fashion designers are all desperate to evoke the spirit of Khaleesi in their new collections.

It’s a known fact that Daenerys is every inch the warrior queen, and as such, she represents the image of strong and powerful women.

It seems that huge designers such as Elie Saab, Alexander McQueen, and even Givenchy, have all been inspired by the show’s Haute-medieval aesthetic.

Hooded capes, regal velvet gowns, and filigreed, feather-shouldered battle dresses, all make an appearance in the fashion collections.

During an interview with Racked, Game of Thrones costume designer, Michele Clapton, revealed the fact that the main characters’ clothing gives many clues to how the show will develop.

It is imperative to remember the fact that season 7 of Game of Thrones takes us further into unknown places.

The end of season 5 marked the ending of the source material that came from George RR Martin’s series of books.

Not just Daenerys Targaryen’s mode of dress is the thing that is important; another essential thing is the fact that she is also wearing a chain of command, with dragons’ heads on it.

Clapton says ‘It’s a precursor to the crown. It’s a very symbolic piece of jewelry. It’s a definite statement of intent.’

In other news regarding the series, the Express reported that playing Daenerys Targaryen is earning actor Emilia Clarke an amazing $2.5 million for each episode, for the final two seasons of the huge show. Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones five top stars, are currently some of the highest paid actors in TV history.