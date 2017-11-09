FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Daddy’s Home 2’ Opens In Theaters This Friday

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/09/2017
Daddy's Home 2Source: Paramount Pictures

Daddy’s Home 2, the holiday movie starring Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, opens in theaters this Friday. The sequel kicks of the holiday season as Brad and Dusty deal with each other’s dad during the holidays. Will Ferrell co-produced the movie that was filmed throughout Massachusetts in  Boston and its suburbs. The movie is expected to be a box office success this weekend, but still, Thor: Ragnarok is expected to be the big winner.

The comedy is rated PG-13 due to some foul language and material that might be considered suggestive. It is approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes long. Daddy’s Home 2 is promoting the movie on social media as one that many people will want to take the entire family to see.

In Daddy’s Home, Will Ferrell plays Brad Whitaker who is a sweet-natured, and mild tempered man married to Sara, played by Linda Cardellini. Sara has two children, Megan and Dylan with her ex-husband Dusty, played by Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg is an intimidating presence in Brad’s life and it doesn’t take long for Brad to realize that Dusty wants Sara back.

In Daddy’s Home 2, Brad and Dusty are co-parenting Megyn and Dylan and they plan to have their fathers over for the holidays.

John Lithgow plays Don Whitaker, Brad’s father and Mel Gibson plays Kurt Mayron, Dusty’s father. Don and Kurt are like their sons with Kurt being soft-spoken while Kurt is a tough guy.

Now, Dusty has moved on and is no longer pursuing Sara as he is remarried to Karen, played by Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosia.

Karen has a bit of drama of her own as John Cena plays her ex-husband Roger. Together, Karen and Roger have a daughter Adrianna, who is played by Didi Costine. Adrianna is now Megan and Dylan’s stepsister.

Daddy’s Home 2 will open in 3,570 theaters and is expected to bring in $20 million this weekend.

In 2010, Daddy’s Home had a budget of $50 million and grossed $240 million worldwide.

Do you plan to see Daddy’s Home 2 in theaters this weekend? Did you see Daddy’s Home? What do you think about John Lithgow and Mel Gibson joining the cast?

