Cynthia Bailey Just Confirmed That Kenya Moore Married A ‘Great Guy’

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey has a question for critics of Kenya Moore’s marriage. It goes like this: ‘Why would Kenya publicly say that she’s married only to be exposed if she’s not?’

Be grateful. There are people that would love to have your bad days. #happyalmostthanksgiving #lakebailey #homefortheholidays A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

In an interview with Too Fab, Cynthia defended her co-star against skeptics, including NeNe Leakes.

She addressed people who doubt the authenticity of her surprise marriage to Marc Daly.

Cynthia said she’s ‘met her husband many times’ and noted that ‘he’s a great guy, and they’re very much married.’

‘It’s crazy to think that anyone would put themselves in this position to be exposed,’ Cynthia continued.

‘She’s in the public eye. It just wouldn’t make sense for either one of them to sign up to do that because if they’re not, it will come out.’

Check out what Cynthia said about NeNe and Kim Zolciak’s return, and what are her thoughts on Porsha’s beef with NeNe.

When Cynthia was asked what’s it like having NeNe and Kim back, she answered that ‘I think it’s great to have both NeNe and Kim back. They are the OGs of the show. If there was no NeNe and Kim, there would be no Cynthia Bailey, so I always give it up to the OGs. Thank you for helping make this platform possible.’



‘NeNe being on the show is just a no-brainer. She is the housewife, to me, that you think of the most when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She always brings her truth and she’s hilarious. She was just made for reality TV,’ she continued.

Cynthia was also asked what are her thoughts on Porsha’s beef with NeNe after the latter appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said she didn’t think Kenya should be on the show.

Advertisement

She answered that ‘When a caller calls in, or Andy asks you a question, you are on the show to give your opinion. NeNe can feel however she wants to feel, and at the end of the day, she does the most for the network. With that said, I don’t think she’s doing the hiring and the firing, so if someone asked her opinion, that was her opinion. At the time she made that statement, I don’t believe she and Porsha were friends.’