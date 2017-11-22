Cynthia Bailey Just Confirmed That Kenya Moore Married A ‘Great Guy’

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey has a question for critics of Kenya Moore’s marriage. It goes like this: ‘Why would Kenya publicly say that she’s married only to be exposed if she’s not?’
In an interview with Too Fab, Cynthia defended her co-star against skeptics, including NeNe Leakes.
She addressed people who doubt the authenticity of her surprise marriage to Marc Daly.
Cynthia said she’s ‘met her husband many times’ and noted that ‘he’s a great guy, and they’re very much married.’
‘It’s crazy to think that anyone would put themselves in this position to be exposed,’ Cynthia continued.
‘She’s in the public eye. It just wouldn’t make sense for either one of them to sign up to do that because if they’re not, it will come out.’
Check out what Cynthia said about NeNe and Kim Zolciak’s return, and what are her thoughts on Porsha’s beef with NeNe.
When Cynthia was asked what’s it like having NeNe and Kim back, she answered that ‘I think it’s great to have both NeNe and Kim back. They are the OGs of the show. If there was no NeNe and Kim, there would be no Cynthia Bailey, so I always give it up to the OGs. Thank you for helping make this platform possible.’
Life teaches many lessons, has many twists and turns, but always seems to present opportunities for a better today and tomorrow. I have looked for the wrong things in the past relationships. I have been wronged, and been hurt by others, but I’ve also doled out my share of pain and mistreatment. These all stemmed from not having deep love and relationships. Now, I have found love and want to start it with a clean slate. I want to put my past mistakes behind me and move forward positively with my new life. No more excuses, or negativity. I now have the chance to live not only for myself, but for my own family. The stakes are the greatest they’ve ever been in my life. Today is better than yesterday, and tomorrow will be better than today. Have a blessed Sunday. #love #life #newbeginnings #familyfirst #ThatsMrsDalyToYou
‘NeNe being on the show is just a no-brainer. She is the housewife, to me, that you think of the most when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She always brings her truth and she’s hilarious. She was just made for reality TV,’ she continued.
Cynthia was also asked what are her thoughts on Porsha’s beef with NeNe after the latter appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said she didn’t think Kenya should be on the show.
She answered that ‘When a caller calls in, or Andy asks you a question, you are on the show to give your opinion. NeNe can feel however she wants to feel, and at the end of the day, she does the most for the network. With that said, I don’t think she’s doing the hiring and the firing, so if someone asked her opinion, that was her opinion. At the time she made that statement, I don’t believe she and Porsha were friends.’
🤣 and we should believe her because? Cynthia is a follower with no storyline. Married or not its still fake… Everything Kenya does it fake. She arranged that marriage so she can have a storyline and that dude just want his restaurants to get free publicity. I’m sure he regrets it now. Kenya is cray cray but he could’ve watched RHOA to know this.