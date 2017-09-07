Cynthia Bailey Is Already Filming ‘RHOA’ With Her New Boyfriend – Is It All For Show?

Cynthia Bailey and Will Jones announced their relationship officially a couple of weeks ago. Their romance started on Real Housewives of Atlanta, in front of the cameras and we were able to find out more details about it from a reliable insider.

Apparently, the reality TV star met Will at her ’50 Cynt’ birthday party.

Their first interaction and the few other dates they had were caught on the RHOA cameras.

‘They’re enjoying each other’s company but don’t identify as a couple. Season 10 is focusing on the beginning stages of their courtship with her getting to know Will and him meeting her family and friends. He’s met her family and her friends already. It was all on camera,’ the source explained.

The 50-year-old woman took to social media a few weeks ago to announce that she is dating Jones.

But insiders claim that at the time, their romance was not at all serious enough for such an official post.

As fans definitely remember, Bailey was previously married to businessman Peter Thomas, but after six years as a couple, the two announced their divorce in 2016.

While their marriage was filled with cheating rumors and scandals, Bailey confessed that in the months leading to the breakup, they spent no more than a week per month together.

