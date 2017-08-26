Cynthia Bailey Has A New Man!

Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas, is not the only person to move on to other people. The star of the popular series, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, has a new man, and according to sources, he’s the real deal!

Everyone on the street is talking about Bailey’s new man, and so far so good!

People are raving about the quality person Cynthia was able to lock down.

What’s his name you ask?

Apparently, it’s Will Jones, and he’s a motivational speaker and an entrepreneur who has even appeared on the Steve Harvey Show.

And while we don’t know what it means to be an “entrepreneur” considering that term is so vague, we assume it’s all good things!

Allegedly, Jones is close with Michael Sterling who is currently in talks to become the next mayor of Atlanta.

Michael is dating Eva Marcille, which is incredibly convenient from the perspective of the popular television show.

As for what Cynthia’s old lover is up to, Thomas and his ex-wife are currently in the middle of a divorce.

Peter won’t be leaving the Bravo network anytime soon either, and Thomas might have his own show in the works which will follow his journey with his North Carolina nightclub.

Advertisement

The network, Bravo TV, revealed they are pleased with the footage they’ve got so far, and the show will probably make it to the air because it’s that exciting! The last time anybody heard about Peter in the news was regarding Kenya Moore’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan. We’re glad the pair is moving on, anyway. It’s much better for the world if people just let go and step away from their broken relationships!