Cynthia Bailey Defends Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Marriage In Wendy Williams Interview — Host Called It Fake

Wendy Williams appeared giggly as she called Kenya Moore a liar and fraud while having a chit chat with Cynthia Bailey.

It appears that no matter how hard she tries or how angry she gets, Moore will forever be mocked for marrying Marc Daly.

This week, Williams is having a field day with the countless scandals coming her way.

The host of The Wendy Williams Show was invited to Cynthia Bailey’s home where most of the conversation was about her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Moore. Williams wanted to know if Bailey met Daly.

Despite the fact that Bailey repeated several times and Moore has made it clear that she is married, Williams is adamant that the marriage is fake.

According to Williams, Moore bought herself a ring and told the world she was a wife. Fans were quick to back Moore.

One supporter said: “Stop worrying about her and worry about the miserable Heffa in the mirror that clearly needs to stop her cheating husband from leaving.”

Another commenter told Moore to stay away from people like Williams: “Kenya, I am so happy for you both two beautiful people in love, I have always loved you and how you carry yourself congrats, don’t worry about the haters AND THE SHADES.”

A pro-Williams voice bashed Moore for being mean in the past by writing: “And now that you FINALLY have a man of your own how you would feel if someone called your husband gay, abusive and openly flirted with him? I can’t congratulate you because you’re the worse kind of bully…an old one.”

Moore recently slammed all the people minding her business.

The former model wrote: “It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an ‘anonymous’ or unknown source. My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of my family.”

She added: “I ignored this empty rhetoric in the past…No more. Enough is enough. I’m fighting back. Be warned; I’m coming for you, and we all know how this will end for you #lawsuit #receipts #reallove #DontF–”

Moore also revealed that it is a struggle being married and added: “Without struggle, we cannot appreciate how strong we are.Struggle creates strength. My struggle is what has made me appreciate life and the blessings I have. It has not been perfect, but it is mine, and I am so very grateful for my life, and I look forward to the future.”

