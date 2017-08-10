Cyn Santana Is Pregnant And Her Announcement With Joe Budden Rivals Beyonce’s

Cyn Santana is pregnant, and she teamed up with Joe Budden for an announcement that is only comparable to Beyonce’s over-the-top photo shoot for the Carter twins.

Last night, the rapper and model took to all of their social media accounts to reveal to the world that they are expecting their first child together.

Beautiful and romantic are the two words that could be used to describe the shoot.

The parents decided to go all in. The reality star shared a video where he is walking to their mansion.

He opens the door and finds Santana in white lingerie sitting near an open window.

The clip also shows the former star of the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip Hop” sitting on the floor still in sexy underwear surrounded by flower petals.

Budden eventually joined his baby mama for an original mirror photo.

The MC dressed in white holds the mirror as Santana in a sheer dress stands before it.

The pictures are just stunning, and fans of the couple are in awe.

The rapper penned a beautiful love letter to Santana and his baby.

His moving post begun as follows: “I Never…. I never knew we’d get here, it’s funny…

I never saw you in that light. Now

I never see light without you.

I never courted you, an if I did

I never acknowledged it.

I never had a friend in romance.

I never thought that was possible.

I never have laughed this much or hard.

I never knew you or your energy were so radiant, enigmatic even…. but.”

Excited to share this moment with y'all! Thank you for your love and kind words!! I am overwhelmed with joy! 😢❤️ A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

He went on to thank his ladylove for their one-year romance by saying: “I never knew you……….

I never could’ve been more deprived.

I never felt this way before.

I never not thank God for every intricate detail that make you whole. It makes me whole.

I never imagined you would be as beautiful as you are today, it’s beautiful to be a part of.

Thank you for it all.

Thank you for not only making me stronger, but for being strong enough for us both most times.

Thank you for for carrying my child.”

He concluded: ” Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right. Thank you for making that important to you as well. Thank you for every I never.

Thank you for changing my forever, forever.

Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance…

Because if there’s one thing you’ve taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know.

I love you.

I love y’all.

PS – ITS F*CKING LIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

