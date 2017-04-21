Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead in His Car At 72

Very sad news for Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr., as his father, Cuba Gooding Sr., a notable soul singer in the 1970s, died at age 72. Although the police released no conclusion, it seems that drugs and alcohol were involved.

Gooding Sr. was found in his silver Jaguar on a street in Woodland Hills, California. The fire department arrived at the scene and attempted CPR, but the singer could not be rescued.

It seems that Gooding Sr. drove his car to the area and parked around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Several bottles of alcohol, as well as paraphernalia, considered a drug, were found in the Jaguar.

Those who love soul music will remember Cuba Gooding Sr. as the lead singer of the band The Main Ingredient, which released the well-known song “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

He had a chaotic relationship with Shirley Gooding, who he married twice, in 1974 and 1995. They had four children, Cuba and Omar, daughter April, and another son, Tommy, who is a musician.

The 49-years old actor rarely spoke about his father, but revealed a few stories during an episode of Inside the Actors Studio which was aired earlier this year.

Cuba Gooding Jr. said that one of his earliest memories is his father singing at Disneyland, where they would close it off to the general public after the show, and all the performers’ kids would go on the rides as many times as they’d want.

The “Snow Dogs” star added that his “pops” would drag him on stage and make him finish the song because he’d seen his fatherform all the time, making Jr. feel like “royalty.”