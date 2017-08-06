FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
TV Shows

Critics Say That “Life Of Kylie” Is Just To Promote Her Brand: “She’s Disengaged From Her Own Show”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/06/2017
Life Of KylieSource: Youtube

“Life of Kylie” is set to premiere on E! on August 6. Critics who were lucky enough to get a look at the first two episodes are pretty much in agreement that the show doesn’t make Kylie Jenner relatable and its main purpose is to promote her brand.

The reality series is supposed to give an inside look at the younger Jenner’s sister life as a 19-year-old social media mogul. Instead of what’s promised, Cosmopolitan claims that it feels like a “30-minute Snapchat.”

Basically, viewers will see Kylie and her entourage fly around the world while dealing with rich people problems and not the personal drama that is being anticipated. Sources say that she will talk little to none about ex-boyfriend (Tyga) and current boyfriend (Travis Scott) won’t be featured much if any.

Time Magazine’s article stated: “If she’s disengaged from her own show, it may be because she’s legitimately a bit too famous for it. But it helps the brand: We’re watching a very young PR expert at work, and also someone who understands the simulacrum she’s living through as normal life.”

A scathing review from CNN said: “The first two episodes, which will premiere back to back, underscore a peculiar strain of faux-reluctant reality-TV players who combine self-pity with a lack of self-awareness, as Jenner insists that she hasn’t mastered “this fame thing” like her telegenic brood while inviting a camera crew to follow her around like a puppy.”

A preview of the show already has fans negatively reacting that  Kylie wants pity because she didn’t get to experience a real prom.

So far, one of the only positive write ups about “Life of Kylie” comes from Business Insider, “Kardashian fans should watch, because well, was there any doubt we would? It’s fun to learn more about Kylie and understand why she can be absent from “KUWTK” and why she feels like she needs to put out this perfect image of herself out to fans and on social media.”

Will you be tuning in to “Life of Kylie?”

kylie jenner kuwk Life Of Kylie

