Critics Praise Paris Jackson Debut Appearance At The Met Gala!

Paris Jackson made her Met Gala debut in a dress that fashion lovers surely adore. Michael Jackson’s daughter wore a simple and chic satin Calvin Klein dress at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, and according to the critics, she looked gorgeous!

Advertisement

The 19-year-old donned a black tea-length frock with a cutout below the bust, completing her look with a nose ring, black heels and matching nail polish.

Of course, her sleeveless dress revealed some of her more than 50 tattoos. Although she kept her makeup to a minimal, Jackson draw some looks from the male audience.

Jackson’s appearance at the Met Gala comes less than a week after Paris was proclaimed Vanity Fair’s newest “It Girl” and things seem to be going extremely well for the young model.

She posed for the May issue of the magazine in a white robe, looking like Marilyn Monroe, and she recently signed on with IMG Models.

Not to mention Jackson’s work on Lee Daniels’ girl-group series called Star!

A rising star in showbiz, Paris was also able to make some famous friends, including Kendall Jenner. The model only made her red carpet debut earlier this year, attending the InStyle and Warner Bros.

She appeared at Golden Globes after party back in January, dressed in a floral Tadashi Shoji dress. Since then, she went to the 2017 Grammys, Paris Fashion Week and appeared on the covers of several magazines.

Advertisement

In her Vanity Fair interview, Paris said that people need to know what they see on social media isn’t the whole picture and should not judge only based on that.