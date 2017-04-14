Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ex Elisa De Panicis Agnelli Accuses Him Of Stuffing His ‘Package’

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest soccer players of all time. In the past 14 years, he has taken the game in a different direction and won big trophies with his teams – Real Madrid and Manchester United – and native Portugal.

The 32-year-old father of one is also a brand that is unique in sports, quite close to what David Beckham.

Ronaldo cares about his appearance and always looks his best when making an appearance and shoots commercials. This obsession with looking great is now coming backing to bite him in an epic way.

One of his exes, Elisa De Panicis Agnelli, is going after Ronaldo for stuffing his package to make it appear bigger. In the past, Justin Bieber has also been accused of doing the same thing.

The two men have posed quite a bit in their underwear for ad campaigns. So, did the soccer legend fake the size of his manhood?

Here is what the model had to say on the matter. She allegedly dated Ronaldo last year right after Real Madrid won the Champions League.

The soccer star was given a few extra days off before embarking on the winning Euro 2016 campaign with Portugal.

During that downtime, he had some fun on a boat in Ibiza. It was a cool party with a bunch of beautiful people. At the time, the media thought Ronaldo was dating Paula Saurez, but they were wrong.

De Panicis Agnelli claims that they were together and can confirm that Ronaldo uses padding for underwear ad campaigns.

She explained: “We spoke a little, it was March, and then we had a good time. We had fun, but I think it was nothing special.”

The confession was made on the Italian reality television show, “Double Temptation.” The model still says that they are friends despite putting his personal business out there.

It is hard to tell if she is telling the truth, but then again, why would she be lying about this now?