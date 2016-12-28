Cristiano Ronaldo “Won Everything” In 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo has proved all his doubters wrong by winning “everything “ in 2016.

The soccer star was In a real hot streak this year winning the Champions League with Real Madrid in May and then Euro 2016 with team Portugal in July. And in December the best soccer player in the world claimed the Ballon d’. And he even on the Club World Cup.

Ronaldo finished off his impressive year with another honour at the Globe Soccer Awards.

The 31-year-old said he was happy with his accomplishments.

“Collectively and individually, it was probably my best year so far,” he said after winning player of the year.

“We won the Champions League with Real Madrid, we won a major title with Portugal’s national team for the first time, I won the Ballon d’Or, the Club World Cup. I cannot ask for more,” he said in his speech.

He went on to say that those who doubted him and Real Madrid now have the proof after they “won everything.”

The future hall of famer went on to thank his fans, his team and his family for their continued support.

Ronaldo’s national team coach, Fernando Santos, was voted coach of the year at the same ceremony.