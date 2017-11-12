Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes His Fourth Child – He Fathered Three Babies In Just A Few Months!

We have learned that soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his significant other, model Georgina Rodriguez, have welcomed a new addition to the family, baby girl Alana Martina. Today, the 32-year-old sportsman took to social media to share with his many followers a photo of his girlfriend lying in a hospital bed with their newborn bundle of joy. Also in the pic, Ronaldo and his 7-year-old son are sporting big and proud smiles.

‘Alana Martina was just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!’ the soccer superstar wrote in Portuguese.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Alana Martina is the man’s first child conceived with the 22-year-old model.

However, he is also the father of Eva Maria and Mateo – fraternal twins whom Cristiano welcomed back in June via an American surrogate.

That being said, after becoming a dad to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., seven years ago, in just a matter of a few months, the man added to the family no less than three more kids!

We don’t doubt that Ronaldo will do well raising the new additions to the family and that he is going to be a great father of four.

Congratulations Cristiano and Geo!