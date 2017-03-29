Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils Dodgy Statue As Madeira Airport Is Renamed After Him

Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled a rather terrible statue of his likeness today as his hometown airport was renamed after him. The rebrand was in honor of his sporting and humanitarian achievements over the years.

The Portuguese soccer superstar also used the chance to hit back at his detractors who were less than pleased about the rebranding of the airport.

Ronaldo was back in his homeland, having played an international friendly for Portugal there on Tuesday night, for the unveiling of the Madeira airport on Wednesday.

The event took place in his home city of Funchal, with the Portuguese president and prime minister present as Madeira Airport was officially renamed ‘Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo.’

However, the major talking point was the bronze bust of his head that accompanied the rebranded airport. The bust was slammed as ‘horrific’ and ‘very questionable’ by social media users. One user commented that it was straight out of a horror movie.

Ronaldo was accompanied by his mother Maria Aveiro, his son Cristiano Jr. and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to the event that was attended by a large crowd mainly consisting of locals.

However, not everyone was happy with the decision to name the airport after the Real Madrid ace. They believe that an important marker such as an airport should not be named after an athlete – even if the athlete in question is Ronaldo.

Ronaldo addressed them, stating that he never asked for this honor, but he was happy to be honored. He knows some people won’t accept the decision, but he would try to dignify the region with a spirit of sacrifice, dignity, and passion.

Advertisement

He also thanked the president of the regional government of Madeira Miguel Albuquerque for having the fortitude to rename the airoport after him.