Criminal Lawyer Is Compiling Case Against Disgraced Celebrity Dentist

Australia’s most high profile celebrity dentist is under investigation right now because of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. According to sources David Carr loved to party and mingle with celebrities. He was frequently seen at parties and events showing off the women he was currently dating and posing for pictures.

It looks like his time as a party-hard-dentist is over as he has recently been fired from his job and is now being investigated by a criminal prosecutor for inappropriate sexual behavior towards many different women including co-workers and customers.

Originally people had thought that David Carr owned the clinic but it has been revealed that he was just an employee, and a healthcare company called Bupa were the owners.

A company spokesperson said, “we can confirm that we’ve terminated Dr. Carr’s contract following an investigation into serious complaints about inappropriate behavior towards Bupa employees at the Smile Care dental clinic in Double Bay.”

A lawyer named Daniel Hakim from Sydney, Australia has confirmed that he is compiling a case against the celebrity dentist David Carr who is known for his high-profile clients such as models, actors, and actresses. He has been the dentist of celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, model Nicole Trunfio, Cate Blanchett, and Hugh Jackman.

The lawyer stated that he is gathering statements and names to prosecute the prominent ex-Double Bay dentist. The criminal lawyer Daniel Hakim has been bombarded by a ton of statements from young women who were once employed at the same clinic.

Daniel Hakim said that he had spoken to Ruby Jacenko who left the dentistry in 2009 because Carr had allegedly exposed himself to her in the clinic and proposed to have sex with her. She was 18 years old at the time, and Carr was 65.