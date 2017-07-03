‘Creed’ Sequel Could See Michael B. Jordan Facing Off Against Dolph Lundgren

Just when we all thought the Rocky franchise had finally been put to bed, 2015’s Creed came along and reinvigorated the long-running series. Technically, Creed is a spin-off, though, and a sequel is now in development that could involve the return of one of the franchise’s most iconic characters.

Creed moved the main character from Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Rocky’s former rival-turned-friend, Apollo Creed (played in the first three films by Carl Weathers).

Nonetheless, Rocky was still a major presence in the film, with Stallone reprising the role and even contributing to the screenplay and producing.

The sequel to Creed was originally expected to open this fall but was delayed when Jordan signed on to appear in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Both Creed and Black Panther were directed by Ryan Coogler, who first worked on Jordan in 2013’s critically-acclaimed Fruitvale Station.

This week, Stallone himself gave the world a tease at what could be to come in the upcoming sequel when he released a photoshopped image on social media.

Here's a chance to stretch your imagination … HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! … Sins of the Father…. #creed2 # agentnickyc A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

The photo shows Adonis facing off against Russian boxer Ivan Drago, who was played by action star Dolph Lundgren in Rocky IV.

You might also recall that before he squared off against Rocky, Drago actually killed Adonis’ father Apollo in the ring.

Stallone’s accompanying caption says “HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER” and mentions the phrase “Sins of the Father.”

Lundgren isn’t quite as old as Stallone, but he’s still a little long in the teeth to realistically play a boxer who’s still in the game.

Advertisement

More than likely, what Stallone is hinting at is a match featuring Adonis fighting the son of Ivan Drago, possibly attempting to avenge his father’s death. At the moment, the Creed sequel doesn’t have a director or a production start date, so it’s likely we won’t get any answers anytime soon.]]