Crazy! Kris Jenner Offers to Buy Blac Chyna’s Daughter for £4 Million

In a weird turn of events, Kris Jenner has decided to adopt baby Dream Kardashian from her son Rob and future daughter-in-law Blac Chyna. Reportedly, the momager has offered to pay Chyna a huge sum of money for the custody of the baby.

The little daughter of Chyna and Rob is only a bit over a month old and she has already been through a lot. She not only witnessed her parents breaking up and then getting back together, but she was also used either for personal gain by her parents, or as a bargaining chip by Chyna against the rest of the family. Now, Kris Jenner is also trying to use the small baby.

According to various sources, Kris is sick of Rob and Chyna’s unstable relationship and has decided to offer Dream a better life by buying her from her parents.

Star magazine has reported that Jenner is offering Blac Chyna £4 million on the condition that she leaves the Kardashian family forever, including her baby girl. According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, Chyna might just take the offer.

“Five million is about all Rob is worth, so Chyna would be smart to consider Kris’ offer.”

“Everyone knows she doesn’t love him – she could cash out now and get on with her life.”

We believe that Blac Chyna will not sell her own child, no matter how much the momager will offer her.

It will be difficult however, to survive in a family that does not accept you as one of their own. As we previously reported, Blac Chyna has requested to trademark her name as Angela Kardashian but the Kardashian sisters denied it, claiming that she might destroy their hard-earned credibility.

Dream’s parents have apparently been completely shunned from the family and they were the only ones absent from the annual Kardashian Christmas party as well.