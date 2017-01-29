Courtney Stodden Wears Revealing Outfit to Lunch with Mystery Man

On Friday, Courtney Stodden pretty much stopped traffic in Beverly Hills.
The Celebrity Big Brother star’s outfit left nothing to the imagination as she flaunted her beauty on the while walking down the street. She was wearing black short shorts, platform heel booties and thigh-high socks. However, something was missing – her wedding ring.
22 year old Stodden met a mystery man for lunch at Villa Blanca restaurant in the 90210.
What is her marriage status with much older husband Doug Hutchison, 56?
The beauty for sure caused a few men to have mini heart attacks when they saw the reality TV star but she confidently made way to the restaurant where she met her new lover. Her date did nothing but confirm the reports that she and Hutchison are headed towards a divorce.
Stodden’s fame started on the internet and then she married the older actor when she was only 16 years old.
On Friday, eyewitnesses saw the reality TV star have lunch with an unidentified man.
The Celebrity Big Brother England star checked her phone often and smiled at what she saw as she walked around Beverly Hills.
Stodden looked really happy but that wasn’t always the case – in July of last year, she suffered a miscarriage which might have been what affected her relationship with her husband.
According to a source, Stodden and Hutchison “are separated, but still living together.” The source added that she “feels like a hostage with Doug.”
On Friday, aside from the very short shorts, she was also wearing an olive green-colored, extremely tight long-sleeved tee shirt that flattered her body, as well as sunglasses to complete the look.
Her wedding ring and band were nowhere in sight during her outing.
Recently, her mother Krista Keller has stated that her daughter’s marriage to Hutchison was a huge mistake.
Keller signed the papers so that Stodden could marry Hutchison when she was just a teen but things are not the same now.
“I don’t think it is a very healthy [relationship],” explained the mother.
