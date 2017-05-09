Courtney Love Played A Role In The Most Humiliating Moment In Busy Phillips’ Life

It turns out Busy Phillips had a rough encounter one time when she was an upcoming star in Hollywood. Before performing “Violet” by Hole, for Comedy Central’s The Comedy Jam, Phillips opened up about her early introduction to the rocker – and dishes on their super awkward first encounter, where Love wasn’t the nicest to Busy.

She said, “I can not pinpoint the exact moment, the onset of my obsession with Courtney Love, but I do remember hearing her voice and being like, ‘Who the hell is this badass woman?”

The Vice Principal’s actress recalled emulating Love’s style despite its lack of pragmatism.

“I cut my hair into bangs and started wearing red lipstick and painting my nails black and fishnet stockings and Doc Martens. I got this vintage leopard coat that I wore year-round, even though, guys, I grew up in Arizona. It is like 120 f–king degrees.”

Phillips also remembered going to one of Courtney’s concerts when she was 15-years-old where Busy was so enthralled by her performance she started crying.

She said, “I swear to God, Courtney was crying too!”

A few years later, Busy moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and said on the set of the cult hit Freaks and Geeks, Judd Apatow surprised the cast by taking them to the premiere of Jim Carrey’s film in 1999, Man on the Moon.

Courtney was co-starring along with Jim in the movie.

After Phillips had a few drinks and felt more confident, she went up to Love’s table at the afterparty and said she introduced herself but was immediately cut-off.

She said, “her look literally stops me talking because she is glaring at me as if she wants to set me on f–king fire. And she sort of narrows her eyes at me and she looks up and is like, ‘this is my friend Paul. Do you want to f–k him?”

To make matter much worse, Love was talking about the actor Paul Rudd.

Busy said, “It was one of the most humiliating moments of my life, not to mention, you guys, I missed my chance to f–k Paul Rudd.”

The White Chicks actress said in retrospect she could not have been friends with Courtney anyway because Love is just too cool for her!