Courtney Feldman Speaks Out About ‘Corey’s Truth Campaign,’ Angels Tour, And Assassination Fears [Video]

Corey Feldman’s wife, Courtney Feldman, spoke out about her husband’s Truth Campaign, the Corey’s Angels tour they were on before being diverted to their current mission, and fears that her husband could be assassinated for exposing a Hollywood pedophile ring. Speaking in a video uploaded to YouTube, the model, singer, and musician emotionally relived the trauma she experienced when two semi-trucks nearly struck and killed her husband, just days after he went forward with a public announcement he would out the pedophiles who abused him. Both Corey and Courtney have described the incident as a near-death experience where divine intervention was involved.

Corey Feldman spoke about the disturbing event in his first Truth Campaign video when he originally launched his IndieGoGo fundraiser. You may see that video below.

“I’ve been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk.”

Courtney described the violent event as one of the most terrifying moments in her life. She broke down in tears as she explained what happened from her point of view.

“I thought my husband had been killed. You see, I was walking in front of him when it happened, and I didn’t see what happened behind me. “I ran across the street as this was happening and I turned around and I prayed like, ‘Oh my God, please tell me he’s going to be alive.'”

She explained she turned around and saw Corey was still alive and began thanking God for saving him. Courtney also revealed that the near-death experience was a motivating factor for Corey to move forward with his Truth Campaign.

In her account, she stated that Corey had a moment of clarity as his life flashed before his eyes and he then knew he would go forward to expose Hollywood’s pedophiles.

You may watch Courtney Feldman’s video below.

Before the Feldmans came to the realization that God was calling them to expose and take down industry pedophiles, they were touring with their band Corey and the Angels.

Corey Feldman has stated that touring and performing live has always been his lifelong dream. With a previous association to Hugh Hefner and Playboy, Corey and the Angels featured beautiful women dressed in lingerie with angels wings and halos, who sang and performed.

The band traveled and had a successful tour until it came to a crashing halt after one member quit, according to Courtney’s video. Just days later, the tour would officially end and Corey’s Truth Campaign would begin. Courtney and Corey both described the sudden shift in directions as being comparable to a rollercoaster.

In addition to performing for live audiences, Corey and his band of Angels performed for charity functions such as Autism Live.

AMAZING SOLD OUT CROWD LIVE IN NEW ORLEANS!! ASCENSION IS AMONGST US! Posted by Corey's Angels on Saturday, July 29, 2017

Speaking about assassination fears, Courtney explained that for the past two months they have been “scared out of their minds.” They have spoken publicly about Corey’s Truth Campaign on a regular basis. Corey Feldman has done interviews with Matt Lauer, Megyn Kelly, Sean Hannity, and has appeared on Dr. Oz several times. He has granted media interview and has named three alleged pedophiles publicly.

He has gone to the police and filed an official report detailing the abuse he endured and what he knows about other predators in the industry.

In the past few months, Corey’s Truth Campaign has raised approximately $260,000 and there is a petition named Corey’s Law that hopes to see the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse crimes overturned.

While this has been happening, the Feldman’s have been terrified of what type of violent attack could be headed their way. Courtney explained it as follows.

“I don’t know if my husband is going to get assassinated tomorrow. I can’t tell you that. I can’t tell you these things. I’m just a girl and I’m just a human being. I’m just a human being, I don’t know these things. God knows these things.”

Courtney and Corey have repeatedly stated they believe the Truth Campaign is God’s will and that they are trusting God to see this through.

SO 4 NOW I HAVE GIVEN U PLENTY 2 CHEW ON, WE HAV THE PETITION THAT BADLY NEEDS SIGNATURES, IT CAN B FOUND HERE: https://t.co/gjmaPJJVwf OR U CAN HELP US FEEL SAFE BY DONATING 4 R SECURITY BY CLICKING HERE: https://t.co/9roDD7ZTng OR HELP GET THE FILM MADE: https://t.co/aWqiLCWyEi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 22, 2017

You can learn more about Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign in the links above. There are three aspects of the campaign. First, there is the IndieGoGo fundraiser that was originally set to $10 million but has been lowered to $1 million. The money raised through that campaign will be used for legal and making the book Coreyography into a movie.

The second campaign link is for the GoFundMe account which is for security. Corey and Courtney Feldman have stated they are in fear for their lives and want to hire armed guards, following the near-death experience with the semi trucks.

The third part of the campaign is the White House petition for Corey’s Law. It is free to sign the petition. It needs 100,000 signatures in order to go before President Trump.

