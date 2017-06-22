FREE NEWSLETTER
Courteney Cox Disolves Cheek Fillers After Realizing They Made Her Look Too Fake

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/22/2017
courteney coxSource: lifestyle.one

The actress changed her look because she thought the cosmetic procedure made her seem too fake. Many stars nowadays do anything they can to stop aging, but sometimes it’s better when you rock what nature has given you.

This is what Courteney Cox believes. The Friends star revealed in a new interview with Beauty Magazine that she got her dermal fillers removed after realizing that they did not make her look more youthful but faker!

The 53-year-old star admitted that she had them dissolved and now she feels better because she finally looks more like herself again.

‘I feel better because I look like myself. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. I think that I now look more like the person that I was [before having fillers],’ she added.

In addition, she also confessed that the fillers were getting addictive and it was easy to go overboard.

Cox explained how you just layer it again and again and don’t even realize it’s too much because it’s gradual.

One day, however, the actress realized that it didn’t look right anymore.

Now she is happy with the way her face looks but also with the fact that she can move it again.

The actress said skin like hers especially needs movement and she has learned fillers are not her friend and to embrace aging.

Do you think Courteney Cox looks better natural or with fillers?

