Court Documents Reveal Ryan Gosling’s Nightmare Childhood!

It turns out that Ryan Gosling was deeply affected by his parents’ divorce!

The court documents prove that the actor’s dad Thomas and mom Donna accused each other of physical and mental abuse that can be very damaging psychologically to young children.

Gosling revealed that when he was a child he once set the family home on fire and that he also had a habit of throwing the cat in the dryer. The actor admitted that “[I]felt like I was going crazy as a kid,” adding that he was also somehow aware that there was something “messed up” with his brain.

Indeed, Ryan went through hell as a kid because of his parents and even described the divorce finalized in 1996 as “everything demolished.”

After twenty years of marriage and two children, his parents split in 1994.

At that point, Gosling had already been dealing with ADHD most of his life and was taking meds.

According to the court documents, Thomas accused Donna of cheating on him but continued to live with her and the kids for the following three months until he was forced to leave after physically assaulting Donna.

In the end, both parents were charged with assault after Thomas also accused Donna of attacking him!

In addition, Donna claimed that “[Thomas’] position was that he would make life miserable for [her] and the children.”

The documents even revealed the shocking detail that Thomas believed his then 15-year-old son was “obligated” to repay him for investing in his career.

Donna believed this was what ultimately ruined their father-son relationship.

“Ryan was unable to deal with the gossips surrounding this court proceeding. His schoolmates…were approaching him and questioning whether or not it was true his father was suing him,” the mother stated in the court documents.

Thomas, on the other hand, claimed Donna was the one who turned his son against him.

Did you know Ryan Gosling had such a turbulent childhood?