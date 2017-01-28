Couple Sues ‘Love it or List it’ for Ruining Their Home

According to a lawsuit, the TV Show Love it or List It destroyed a couple’s dream home and it was all for ratings.

Deena Murphy and Timothy Sullivan are the people in question. The two decided to file a suit against Big Coat TV and Aaron Fitz, accusing them of ruining their home and emptying their bank accounts.

Murphy and Sullivan claimed that the show was to act as an “agent” during home renovations, and they had to pay Big Coat $140,000 to pay the contractor who they did not want to work with.

Instead, the production company kept $66K for itself, hired its own subcontractors and acted as an unlicensed general contractor.

They explained that they knew Aaron Fitz Construction had low ratings on Angie’s List, but were told they could not choose a different contractor.

“The Plaintiffs believed that participating in the Love It or List It television program would give them access to high quality design skills and construction and high end home products, allowing them to increase the valuate of the renovation,” read the suit documents.

“Love it or List It presents a dramatization of the home renovation process with actors and television personalities playing the roles of a contractor, a designer, and a realtor. The show is scripted, with ‘roles’ and reactions assigned to the various performers and participants, including the homeowners.”

The couple claimed that the contractor as well as the realtor were not licensed in their state. Furthermore, they were not shown any homes on the housing market by a North Carolina broker, and the listing prices on the show were not accurate.

The materials used in the construction were of poor quality, according to the suing couple, and were chosen only because they would be shipped the fastest, to coincide with the filming schedule. “Decisions were made based upon the needs of the production rather than the needs of the homeowners,” claimed the documents of the lawsuit.

Furthermore, “The floor in the home and been irreparably damaged. Although duct work was removed, holes in the floor through which vermin could enter the house were left unrepaired [sic]. Low grade industrial carpeting was laid over uneven chipped concrete creating a hazardous condition. Some surfaces were left unpainted, while in other cases windows were painted shut.”

Sullivan and Murphy sued for declamatory judgment, conversion, negligence, unfair & deceptive trade practices, breach of contract. They requested $25,000 from Big Coat, $25,000 from contractor, as well as treble damages and attorney’s fees.

Big Coat tried counter-suing, but the judge denied their request.