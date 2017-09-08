Country Singer Troy Gentry Killed In Helicopter Crash

Troy Gentry – the lead singer of the country music band, Montgomery Gentry – was killed on Friday, September 8th, just hours before his band was set to perform at a nearby concert. The remaining members of the group took to Twitter to confirm the news.

They wrote it was “with great sadness” that they confirm the passing of “half of the famous country duo,” Montgomery Gentry. Gentry died in a helicopter crash around 1:00 pm today in New Jersey. He was 50-years-old.

However, details of the incident have not been reported as of yet, but family and friends of the deceased country singer want fans to respect their privacy in these tragic times.

The band intended to perform at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, but naturally, their show was canceled.

While not much regarding the accident is known, the Associated Press claimed the pilot also died in the crash.

The AP reported that the FAA and the National Transportation Board would launch an investigation into the matter as soon as they can.

The band is most known for tracks like, “Hillbilly Shoes” and “Headlights,” and because of their inexorable work-ethic over the past twenty years, the group has become one of the most identifiable acts in Country music.

The Kentucky based-duo formed in the late 1990’s and has released seven albums in total; their newest record titled, “Folks Like Us,” was published in 2015, just two years ago.

Back in 2008, the band even received a Grammy nomination for their song, “Lucky Man.”

As for Troy’s family, the “My Town” singer is survived by his wife, Angie, and their daughters, Kaylee and Taylor. Montgomery Gentry had many friends in the music scene, as several country stars have come out to pay their respect to Gentry including, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, and Big & Rich.