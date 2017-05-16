Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn In Rehab As She Is Recovering From Her Health Scare

According to new reports, 85 years old country music legend Loretta Lynn is slowly but surely recovering her health. As fans may already be aware, the singer suffered a stroke earlier this month and was rushed to a Nashville hospital as a result.

After quite some time without any updates regarding the artist’s health, a new post on her official website announced that the woman is doing much better and is recovering a lot faster than expected.

In addition, the statement on her recovery also included a thank you message to all of Loretta’s fans who took the time to write her get-well messages and prayed for her.

“Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers love and support,” the post read, adding that meanwhile, Loretta Lynn was transferred from the hospital to a rehabilitation center, where she can be taken care of much more attentively.

According to the website, the mother of six and grandmother of 21 also had n choice but cancel her upcoming concerts following her health scare.

A previous post informed the fans who were excited to see the woman in concert that because of her health problems, the doctors advised her to stay off the road and rest a lot while recuperating.

“Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed,” the message read.

We are very glad the legend of country music is doing a lot better, and we hope her loyal fans will be able to see her on stage very soon.

Get well soon, Loretta!