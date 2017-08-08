Country Legend Glen Campbell Passed Away Today

Famous country singer Glen Campbell sadly passed away earlier today, losing a long battle with Alzheimer’s. The legend was 81 years old.

Campbell’s most popular song was his 1975 hit Rhinestone Cowboy.

During his five decades long career, the artist released over 70 albums!

Back in 1976, he won no less than four Grammys in the pop and country categories.

A few years prior, in 1968, he was also named CMA’s Entertainer of the Year.

But Campbell was a Jack of all trades as he will also be remembered as a talented actor and television host.

He had his own variety show, The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour 1969-1972, which aired on CBS.

In addition, the star appeared in the 2014 documentary I’ll Be Me, which was based around the man’s struggle with the incurable disease.

Campbell leaves behind his wife and 8 children.

‘Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love,’ daughter Ashley posted on social media.

The mourning family is asking for donations to be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation by accessing the CareLiving.org page.

Back in 2015, the late artist’s wife Kim opened up about the man’s Alzheimer’s, saying that he still recognized her and acted affectionate towards her, often kissing and cuddling together.

‘And I know he knows who I am because of the way he kisses me. We still love each other very much.’

Rest in Peace, Glen Campbell, you will be missed.