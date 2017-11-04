‘Counting On’ Stars Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Opting For A Home Birth?

It looks like another Duggar is preparing to bring another child into the world soon. Joy-Anna Duggar and husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their first child. After marrying in May, the couple announced their excitement on Instagram just weeks after the wedding.
Before this baby arrives, though, the first-time parents must decide which path they will take for the labor and delivery. Will Duggar attempt a traditional route with an at home birth, or will she opt for a modern, hospital delivery?
Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby! Jesus is the giver of Life! The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else's. All organ systems are in place! Psalm 139:13-16 "For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them." This passage indicates that God Himself formed our physical features and that He did so with a wonderful plan for our lives. God knew us in the womb. #babyforsyth #alreadyinlovewithmybaby #blessedbeyondmeasure #Jesusanswersprayers
The Duggars are familiar with both, at home and hospital births. The matriarch of the family, Michelle Duggar, and her husband, Jim Bob, delivered some of their 19 kids in the hospital and others at home. Joy-Anna’s sisters, Jill and Jessa have also been through the labor and delivery process.
Both Jill and Jessa planned for home births with all their children, but that may not mean they would encourage Joy-Anna to do the same.
Jessa desired a home birth with her first son, Spurgeon, and after hours of labor, her first child was born at home, but not without some complications. After Spurgeon was born, Jessa “gushed” with blood and was taken to the hospital for an emergency transfusion. With the second child, Henry, she attempted a home birth again and, according to People, it was a smooth, quick process. In fact, the home birth happened so fast that some of the family nearly missed the birth.
Jill, on the other hand, never experienced such a smooth delivery with either of her sons, Israel or Samuel. Although she wished for an at home birth, both sons were taken by C-section after days of labor. Her personal experience was less than desirable, but still, she speaks favorably of home births.
She even became a midwife in 2015 and assisted women with at home labor and delivery in South Africa while on a mission trip.
According to Romper, Duggar and Forsyth have not yet announced their plans for labor and delivery. We are uncertain whether she will follow in the footsteps of her sisters or steer clear of that route due to the complications they faced in their personal experiences.
Either way, these soon-to-be-parents have plenty of experience to draw from when making their decision. Counting On fans are wishing them well and anxiously anticipating the arrival of another Duggar.
