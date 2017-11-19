‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar’s Friends Defend Her Against Shotgun Wedding Rumors

Ever since Joy-Anna Duggar wed Austin Forsyth in May, rumors have swirled that the Counting On star got pregnant before she got married. The couple mysteriously moved their wedding date from October to May, and that act alone triggered speculation of a shotgun wedding.

This week, the rumors hit a fever pitch when Duggar-Forsyth posted a new baby bump pic, and the big bump convinced many fans that she is farther along than six months. But, a family friend is now coming forward and defending the reality star against the accusations that she had a quickie wedding because she was expecting.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! 👶🏼 I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

The anonymous friend told In Touch Weekly that it is “not likely” that the 20-year-old got pregnant before she walked down the aisle. Despite the fact that Duggar-Forsyth has posted a limited number of baby bump pics, fans are to believe that she conceived on her honeymoon and is only about 23 weeks along.

After the mom-to-be posted her most recent photo to Instagram that featured herself, Forsyth, and his Army veteran grandpa in honor of Veteran’s Day, fans reacted with skepticism about how far along Joy-Anna Duggar really is. In the caption, she didn’t mention anything about her pregnancy, but instead thanked veterans for their service to the country, added a Bible verse, and quoted former President Ronald Reagan.

One fan wrote that they are looking forward to the “premature baby” that will arrive 7-8 months after the wedding day. Another expressed sadness for Joy-Anna because of how fast she got pregnant.

Fans are suspicious not only because the couple moved their wedding date, but also because the couple announced their pregnancy in August, just a few weeks after they tied the knot on May 26th. In the first photos shared, Duggar-Forsyth already looked to be pretty far along, while claiming to be in her first trimester.

As Radar Online reports, the only reason this is even close to being a scandal is because the conservative Duggar family is known for their strict no sex before marriage rules.

The couple has admitted to breaking some of the Duggar courting rules before they got married, but they have yet to address the rumors that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth got pregnant before their wedding.