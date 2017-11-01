‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Shocks Fans And Her Family With Latest PDA With Jeremy Vuolo

Since Counting On star Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo last November, she has become the rebel in the Duggar family. From wearing pants, shorts, and heels to not having a baby during her first year of marriage, Jinger is doing things her own way. And, in her latest Instagram post, the 23-year-old shocked fans again, this time with some serious PDA.

Jinger’s behavior may seem quite tame to those of us who aren’t from Tontitown, Arkansas. But for the Duggar family, especially the women, there is concern over the fact that she doesn’t seem interested in doing many things the Duggar way.

The strict dress code in the conservative, religious family includes the women always wearing long skirts below the knee, even when they play sports or participate in outdoor activities.

In Touch Weekly reports that the reason the women in the family wear modest clothing is not that they are ashamed of their bodies, but because they believe their bodies are a gift from God and should be only shared with their husbands. As a result, they don’t wear low-cut shirts or anything that shows cleavage. The Duggar women even go as far as to cover the top of their shirts with their hands when they bend over, so they don’t play “peek-a-boo” with their neckline.

However, according to the Hollywood Gossip, in the reality star’s most recent social media post, not only is she wearing heels and a skirt that falls to the knee, but she is passionately kissing her husband, and she captioned the photo with lyrics from a secular song.

While the knee-length skirt is another sign of Jinger’s indifference towards her family’s moderate clothing standards, it is the lyrics to the 1965 song L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole that is causing a reaction from fans.

“L is for the way you look at me O is for the only one I see V is very, very extraordinary E is even more than anyone that you adore can,” she wrote.

She isn’t quoting Nicki Minaj, but in the Duggar world, she might as well be. The Duggars do not ban secular music in their belief system, but it is strongly discouraged. Instead, Jim Bob and Michelle encourage only hymns; they even believe Christian rock could potentially cause problems.

Some followers couldn’t believe that Jinger Duggar had even heard of the song, while others called her a rebel for quoting lyrics from anything other than church music.