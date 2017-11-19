FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » TV Shows

‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar’s Friends Reveal She Is Officially Courting

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/19/2017
Source: TLC

Jana Duggar is the latest member of the Counting On family to enter the dating world. After weeks of speculation, In Touch Weekly reports that Jana’s friends just revealed that she is officially courting. Does Jana have a new boyfriend?

Jana has never publicly addressed her dating life, though she has been linked to a few men over the years, including Jonathan Hartono, Jacob Wilson and Caleb Williams. Although she’s been pretty secretive about her love life, Jana recently admitted that waiting for Mr. Right hasn’t been an easy process. She added that it is difficult being single when all of her younger siblings are getting married, yet she is still holding out hope that Prince Charming will arrive at her door one of these days.

Meanwhile, it still isn’t clear who Jana is dating. According to The Hollywood Gossip, the most likely candidate is Caleb Williams, who recently spend time with Jana’s father, Jim Bob Duggar. In fact, Williams shared photos of him and Jim Bob hanging out and it seems like he’s getting close to the family. Some fans are even starting to speculate that Williams is getting ready to propose to Jana and already asked Jim Bob for permission.

That said, Williams’ outing with Jim Bob was a few weeks ago and the Duggar family hasn’t made any engagement announces. Jana also hasn’t been seen wearing a ring, so the chances of her getting engaged soon are probably slim.

Further, we don’t even know for sure if Williams and Jana are dating. It is possible they are courting, but it’s also likely that Williams is just a good friend of the family and fans are reading too much into his interactions with Jim Bob.

Jana is the oldest daughter of the Duggars and is currently 27 years old. Although most of her younger siblings are married, Jana has plenty of time to find the right man. When that happens, fans can expect the courtship to move fast.

Jana Duggar has not responded to the courting rumors, but maybe we can see them play out if TLC grants Counting On another season.

