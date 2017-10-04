‘Counting On’ Star Derick Dillard Labeled A Hypocrite By Fans For Breaking This Major Duggar Rule

There are a lot of rules to live by when you are born into the Duggar family and when you marry into it. Over the weekend, Jill Duggar-Dillard’s husband Derick Dillard found out that when you don’t follow the Duggar rules, fans will quickly call you out.

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar said many times on their show 19 Kids & Counting that dancing was strictly forbidden because it caused “sensual feelings,” and modern music promotes sex and drugs.

However, Dillard seems to disagree.

Over the weekend, Dillard shared a video on Instagram featuring him and his “international friends” having fun at a dance party, leading many fans to call him a liar and a hypocrite.

¡Pollo Campero está en Arkansas también! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Sep 20, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

But, Dillard is an adult and can make his own decisions and have his own belief system, and some followers defended him by making that point. Even though the 28-year-old is a devout Christian, it doesn’t mean he lives his life exactly like his in-laws.

Viewers of Counting On only get to see a small part of Dillard’s life, so In Touch Weekly decided to dive into his background to find out more about the father of Israel, 2, and Sam, two months

He may disagree with the Duggars on the topic of dancing, but Dillard does have some conservative views of his own. Earlier this year he decided to post a Twitter rant attacking 16-year-old transgender reality star Jazz Jennings saying, “transgender is a myth.” Many fans were shocked by his comments and called him a bully.

Dillard lost his father in 2008 while attending Oklahoma State University. Earlier this year, he posted a tribute on Instagram commemorating the ninth anniversary of his death. He wrote that his dad was a police officer and the person who introduced him to Jesus Christ.

His mother Cathy is an important part of his life, and he is lucky to still have her around. Just before her son got married in 2014, she was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was feeling well enough to attend the ceremony and later she was able to beat the disease. Dillard says that now she is “doing better than ever.”

Dillard first met Jill Duggar via Skype while on a mission trip in Kathmandu, Nepal. Duggar’s father Jim Bob set the pair up because he thought they would get along.

To meet in person for the first time, Duggar had to travel from Arkansas to Nepal (with her Dad as a chaperone, of course) and their romance blossomed.