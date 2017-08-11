FREE NEWSLETTER
Could Scott Disick Be The Next ‘Bachelor’? He Wants To ‘Get Back’ At Kourtney Kardashian

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/11/2017
Could Scott Disick Be The Next ‘Bachelor’ He Wants To ‘Get Back’ At Kourtney KardashianSource: eonline.com

What could be better for ladies’ man Scott Disick than making bank by dating the hottest beauties on his own reality show? Check out how he wants to do a sexier version of the Bachelor.

He loved partying with half naked women ever since his split from Kourtney Kardashian and now he is hoping to make a profit off of his dating life. He wants to make a reality show about his conquests.

 

‘Scott and Kris had lunch yesterday to talk about his spin-off show. He wants to do his own versions of The Bachelor, with a lot more sex. Kris spent most of the lunch talking him off the ledge and reassuring him that he’s still part of the family, but she’s totally on board with him having his own show. She knows it will be a money maker,’ a source confesses.

The pair was seen leaving Maria’s Italian Kitchen in Sherman Oaks after having a long power lunch on August 9.

He will always be tied to Kourtney and her family through their three kids that they have together and of course he is still a star on KUWTK.

Now that Kourtney has made it very obvious that her romance with Younes Bendjima is more than just a fling, he thinks that his timing is right to launch a show of his own.

 

‘He dropped the ball on it for a while because things with Kourtney were going well, but he’s pissed about her going off with Younes again. Kourtney pretty much lied to him and told him things with Younes were done, so he was completely caught off guard when he found out she was going away with him again. Scott‘s looking for a way to get back at her, so he’s back on board with having his show,’ the source continued.

Kourtney just made another getaway to see her boyfriend on August 8. But it looks like it turned out to be very painful for Scott and he unfollowed her social media because he couldn’t beat to watch her be so crazy about another man.

