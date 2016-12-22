Could Ronda Rousey be making the Jump to the WWE in the near future?

Salt and pepper, peanut butter and jelly, Ronda Rousey and the WWE. Ever since becoming the biggest female fighter ever to come out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Ronda Rousey has been heavily linked with the WWE. So much so that recent talk has focused on a potential move to the WWE, even with her highly anticipated come back for the chance to regain her UFC bantamweight title around the corner.

Advertisement

Many people expect Ronda to leave the UFC for the WWE, whether she wins or loses to Amanda Nunes this Dec. 30, and with good reason. The WWE has made it clear that it covets her – after making her in-ring appearance alongside Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock to the WWE faithful at WrestleMania 31. Her cameo was so well-received that it elicited open courting by the WWE management.

Ronda stating that she doesn’t see a future with many more fights adds more fuel to all the speculation. The months that elapsed after getting knocked out by Holly Holm and consequently losing both her bantamweight title and her MMA unbeaten record, were very tough for the star. She even admitted on the Ellen Show that the aftermath of her defeat left her with suicidal thoughts.

Another thing to consider is the financial gain she is poised to make from a potential switch to the WWE. Apart from the expected boost in global popularity and marketability, the WWE brings as much money to the table as anybody. With an estimated value of $1.5 billion, the WWE can easily offer her big money if she decides to make the jump.

Advertisement

Although the switch to the WWE would come with its own unique challenges – scripted fights, a focus on a combination of physical strength, skill and endurance instead of just skill and passion, the WWE’s shadow looms ever so closely.