Could Kris Jenner Really Be Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate? Check Out What A Doctor Has To Say On The Situation

During the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian discussed the possibility of surrogacy. Kris offered to carry Kim’s third child. Is it safe? Check out what an expert has to say about all of this.

Dr. Rebecca Booth, OBGYN talks about the issues regarding advanced maternal age surrogates. She has never cared for such a patient in her 28 years of practice, but she is familiar with the concept.

She said that an advanced maternal age surrogate has mostly the same concerns as any other regular patient.

Booth stated that historically the biggest block to this whole phenomenon is fertility and the biologic clock. Once this issue has been assisted, the fundamental concerns evolve around the physiology of the patient.

The important issues include the overall health of the patient and the fact that the health could somehow be affected in some way.

‘For example, the hormones of pregnancy where we often think first of risk, there are also great benefits to bone density and to connective tissue and elasticity in the joints and even some stimulation for muscular tissue from the testosterone and estrogen that comes associated with the early hormones that will theoretically be given to her and then later from the placenta.’

Dr. Booth also said that the soft tissue benefits also go beyond more positive aspects of hormonal vitality, such as increasing the collagen levels and the lubrication of the skin, as well as enhanced scalp hair and nail growth.

We can even picture benefits such as increased collagen being very attractive to Kris, but she should remember the fact that most of these advantages will regress after childbirth, excepting bone density which is a longer term effect.

Apart from the biological impact, there are also some social aspects that are beneficial to the surrogate mother such as the ability to someone grow their family.

As a conclusion, Dr. Booth said that it is entirely possible for an advanced maternal surrogate to carry a baby to term without any problems.

Advertisement

The whole process doesn’t put the baby at risk. So, it seems that Kris could indeed carry Kim’s third child but who knows what the future might bring. We just have to stay put and see what will happen.