Could Kelsey Grammer’s ‘Frasier’ Be The Next Series To Get A Revival At NBC?

NBC is betting big on revivals, apparently. This fall, Will & Grace will return to the airwaves for the first time since its eight-season run ended in 2006. The network has already renewed the show for another season before the revival has even aired. If NBC has their way, it looks like Frasier could be the next series on the network’s radar to make a return.

The network’s chairman, Robert Greenblatt, says he’s very interested in bringing Kelsey Grammer and Frasier back for another run on NBC.

“I’ve had conversations with [exec producer] David Lee about [Frasier],” says Greenblatt. “Frasier would be great. I’d love to [bring back] Frasier. We put out feelers about [it] over the years.”

Don’t get too excited, though — despite Greenblatt’s interest and his multiple conversations with Lee, it’s unlikely we’ll see Frasier again anytime soon.

In fact, when push comes to shove, Greenblatt is forced to admit, “I don’t think there’s any real interest. I think everyone’s moved on.”

Beyond that admission, there’s another reason the Frasier producers are reluctant to bring the classic sitcom back to the airwaves.

Writer/producer David Angell, who created Frasier along with Lee and Peter Casey, tragically died in the 9/11 attacks aboard American Airlines Flight 11.

“I don’t think [David and Peter] want to do it again without him,” says Greenblatt, which essentially puts an end to any talk of a Frasier revival.

In the meantime, Greenblatt has also expressed a recent interest in reviving other hit NBC shows, like The West Wing, The Office, ER, and 30 Rock.

Advertisement

“I’ve talked to Tina Fey about it over the years,” says Greenblatt. “It’s not inconceivable that she could wake up one day and go, ‘I could tell some more 30 Rock stories.’ That’s something I would want to do.” In addition to Will & Grace, NBC recently announced plans to reboot the classic shows Miami Vice and The Munsters.