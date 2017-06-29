Could James Bond Become The Next Big Screen Shared Universe?

Ask any producer in Hollywood these days what the hot trend is and you’re bound to hear two words: “shared universe.” For the last nine years, Marvel Studios has made a killing at the box office with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, setting a precedent that every studio worth their salt is dying to replicate. Now comes word that one of the big screen’s most iconic characters, James Bond, may be kicking off a shared universe of his own.

There have been 24 Bond films over the years, not including 1964’s Casino Royale or 1983’s Never Say Never Again, neither of which are considered as part of the official canon.

That alone could constitute its own universe considering the number of characters and locales that have been featured over the years.

The difference is that 007 himself has always been front and center in every one of the Bond films; under a possible new plan, that could be about to change.

A new rumor says that Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have “caught Universe Fever” and would like to explore other areas of the 007 franchise.

In 2002, Halle Berry had a memorable turn in Pierce Brosnan’s final Bond film, Die Another Day, as the character Jinx.

There was a plan in place then that would have seen Jinx star in her own spin-off film, but it was shelved when the film was panned by critics.

It’s not clear who would appear in any new Bond spin-offs, but possibilities include CIA agent Felix Leiter, other 00 agents, or even Miss Moneypenny.

The big problem Bond producers have to solve now, though, is who exactly will play 007 himself in future films. Daniel Craig, the current actor in the role, made waves when Spectre was released in 2015, saying he was “done” with the franchise. It wasn’t the first time he’d expressed those sentiments, though, so the question now is whether producers can lure him back or start fresh with a new actor.