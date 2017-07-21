FREE NEWSLETTER
Could Chris Cornell’s Suicide Have Anything To Do With Chester Bennington’s Death?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/21/2017
Could Chris Cornell’s Suicide Have Anything To Do With Chester Bennington’s DeathSource: eonline.com

After realizing that Chester Bennington allegedly committed suicide on Chris Cornell’s birthday, an expert discusses a possible correlation. Check out what he has to say.

As haunting as it is to believe, suicide seems to have certain appealing qualities to some people.

When his fans realized that Chester hung himself on Chris’ birthday, many of them wondered if there is some freaky connection involved in all of this.

It seems like the chances of the late Soundgarden singer influencing the Linkin Park frontman are extremely high, according to forensic suicidologist Dr. Ronald Williams Maris, Ph.D.

 

‘Suicide is contagious. There are cluster suicides where other people in your immediate surroundings, your friends, and family, could be affected.’

According to the specialists, the younger you are, the more likely you are to be affected by a suicide of a member of your family or a friend.

This might give you the idea that this is some way to resolve problems. Chris and Chester’s lifestyles were quite similar.

Emotion, lots of impulses and drugs and alcohol were involved in both their cases.

 

During most of his interviews, Chester was always open and honest about his troubled childhood.

He was bullied at school for being skinny and also confessed to sexually abused by an older male friend at the age of 7.

The rocker said he didn’t look for help because he didn’t want anyone thinking he was lying or gay.

It could have been these heartbreaking and sad instances that led him down a dark path filled with drugs and alcohol.

He also used music as a way to escape and wound up releasing some of the greatest alternative rock tracks of all time. Rest In Peace, Chris, and Chester!

