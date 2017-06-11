Costars Open Up About What It’s Like To Work With Courtney Love

Courtney Love’s character, in her new movie, is unlike anything you’ve seen before. The rocker and actress is taking on the role of Kitty Menendez in Lifetime’s Menendez: Blood Brothers, which will serve as their latest original movie.

The upcoming drama is about the infamous Menendez murder trial that took place after Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents in 1989.

Despite Courtney’s tumultuous past and rocky reputation, her costars have had nothing but positive things to say about her, with some even calling her a “genius” as the Menendez matriarch.

Nico Tortorella, who plays Lyle, said, “she is the only reason I did this movie. No lie!”

Myko Olivier, the man who portrays Kitty’s son, was just as excited to work with the Hole singer as well.

Myko, who plays Erik in the movie, said, “It has been wonderful to work with Courtney. She has taken me under her wing as like a real on-set mom.”

And the gushing didn’t stop there!

Tortorella went on to say, “having any conversation with her about anything, there’s just so much information and life experience, there’s just so much to learn from her.”

The actor claimed he had been a fan of hers for the longest time and she ended up being way more than what he expected.

And what will the viewers see in the new film?

Fans will see the gruesome murders of Kitty and her husband Jose Menendez, early on in the movie, but Love will continue to appear in a unique and never-before-seen way.

Advertisement

Olivier continued, “she appears in this as a ghost for a lot of it, as she haunts me for the guilt I carry around for having killed her. It’s a really cool dynamic that we have.”