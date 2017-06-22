Corrine Olympios Will Not Be Returning To Bachelor In Paradise After DeMario Is Found Not Guilty!

Despite the messy scandal, the reality TV star’s boyfriend has vowed to stay be her side through it all. According to new reports, Corinne Olympios will not be returning to Bachelor in Paradise following the show’s pool sexual abuse scandal.

An insider revealed that there is no way the alleged victim is going to come back.

In addition, after on Tuesday Warner Bros. released a statement announcing that the investigation concluded there was no proof of misconduct on the set, her significant other, Jordan Gielchinsky decided to speak in her defense.

‘I’ve known Corinne for over ten years, and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it. I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne. The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I,’ the man stated.

As fans of the hit show may already be aware, the huge scandal started last Sunday when Warner Bros. released a statement announcing the production has been halted.

The reason for the sudden cancellation was a suspicion of misconduct between Olympios and co-star DeMario Jackson.

The network explained that while the investigation was taking place, the filming would be suspended.

Jackson’s attorney met with Warner Bros. lawyers on Monday to review footage of the alleged misconduct and ended up getting cleared of all accusations.

Earlier this week, the network also announced that the production will be resuming and that they plan to implement a few changes to the show’s policies in order to enhance the safety of all participants.

Advertisement

Do you really think Corinne Olympios is a victim in all of this or was the decision fair? Will you miss her on the show?