Coroner Confirms Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Death By Suicide

Officials at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Orlando confirmed to The Blast that Michelle Rounds – the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell – died by suicide. Her death was brought on by an acute intoxication of clonazepam, quetiapine, and amitriptyline.

According to reports, clonazepam is used for the treatment of panic disorder and anxiety while Amitriptyline and Quetiapine can be used in the treatment of depression and other mood disorders.

Her body was found at 7:07 a.m on the 11th of September; she passed away at the age of 46. A spokesperson speaking on behalf of the Examiner’s Office said to People Magazine that the autopsy was finished on the 12th of September.

There were no signs of foul play around Rounds’ body. After the announcement hit the mainstream media, O’Donnell, who shared a four-year-old daughter named Dakota, said in a statement that she was sad to hear about the tragedy of her ex-wife’s death.

Rosie added that mental illness is a serious issue which affects many individuals as well as their friends and family. Her prayers go out to Michelle and her relatives at this time.

Rounds and O’Donnell got married in the summer of 2012 at their home in Nyack, New York. Rosie filed for divorce from Michelle in February of 2015, and the pair settled in court in October of 2015.

Both women said to reporters that they were pleased with the result of the case. As you may know, the couple fought in court for the custody of their four-year-old because Rounds wanted sole custody of their daughter. They finished their divorce proceedings in 2016.