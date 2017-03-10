Corinne Olympios Was Already Engaged During The Bachelor, Claims Ex Boyfriend!

As fans of the show already know, Corinne Olympios is one of the contestants on The Bachelor. Obviously, because of the show’s format, the gorgeous woman joined because she hoped to get married to Nick Viall – but was she already engaged at the time?

Now, the contestant’s former boyfriend has recently revealed that she was already on the verge of getting married when she competed for Viall’s heart!

Keith Berman – the ex boyfriend has written on his personal blog that Corinne was in a three years long relationship with the mystery man. Furthermore, when the fiancée found out she was dating Berman as well, he reached out.

“Well he figured out the timeline of us hanging out was two years ago and sooner; and they’ve apparently been dating/together for 3 years so you do the math, he thought she cheated on him,” he wrote on Life From The Gutter Blog.

“Or at least that’s what I thought he was mad about when he was yelling at me on the phone!”

Berman recalled that he did kiss her during one of their hang outs and told the fiancée the truth about it.

“Your bachelor stint was a complete sham and now the whole town knows it,” Berman accused Olympios on his blog.

“You had a fiancé the entire show! You faked the whole thing!”

On the other hand, after she was confronted by the press, Corinne Olympios denied she has ever been engaged during the show.

“No. I’m not engaged. Are you kidding me? This is getting so ridiculous. I’m getting fed up with all these rumors. Especially the rumors about Keith Berman.”